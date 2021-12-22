Fidelity Bank gains SBA preferred lender status

Fidelity Bank, which has three branches in Forsyth County, said Wednesday that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the bank’s request to become a preferred lender.

The SBA grants select preferred lenders more authority to process, close, service and liquidate SBA-guaranteed loans.

This premier designation “is for lenders with a proven track record of successfully analyzing, processing, closing and servicing SBA-guaranteed loans,” the bank said.

Other factors taken into consideration include performance, loan volume, and a clear knowledge of SBA policies and procedures.

Fidelity, based in Fuquay-Varina, has 58 branches and total assets of $3.6 billion. The bank has a branch in Clemmons, Kernersville and Winston-Salem.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.