Fidelity Investments plans 500 jobs for Triangle operations

Fidelity Investments said Wednesday it will create a regional center for its Personal Investing business, adding 500 new jobs to its existing campus in Research Triangle Park.

The news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office did not list any local or state economic incentives being offered to Fidelity.

Fidelty said it plans to begin hiring immediately for mostly entry-level jobs. It intends to hire candidates with strong customer service skills, including those working in industries like hospitality and retail.

Fidelity is offering virtual hiring, onboarding and training, as well as work-from-home arrangements. For more information, go to https://jobs.fidelity.com.

Before this project, Fidelity’s North Carolina operation have been focused on technology that supports all company business lines, as well as customer service for 401(k) and other workplace clients.

Fidelity has 4,300 employees in North Carolina with announced plans to add 750 when counting 250 technology and customer-facing jobs in April.