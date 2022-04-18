 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fifth Third Bancorp raising minimum wage to $20 an hour

Fifth Third Bancorp, based in Cincinnati but with a significant North Carolina presence, said Monday it will raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour beginning July 4.

The bank also will provide a wage adjustment for its first four job levels that are above the new minimum wage. In total, more than 40% of the bank’s workforce will receive a midyear compensation increase.

Fifth Third tied the minimum-wage increase to assisting employees “who are impacted disproportionately by rising costs of living,” said Tim Spence, who becomes chief executive on July 5.

The bank previously raised its minimum wage to from $12 to $15 in 2018 and then to $18 in October 2019.

Although Fifth Third’s main N.C. presence is in the Charlotte and Triangle markets, it has a branch each in Banner Elk, Sparta and West Jefferson.

