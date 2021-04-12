Filtration company plans Hickory production plant

Gusmer Enterprises Inc., a manufacturer of filtration and fermentation products, said Monday it will build a 135,000-square-foot production facility in Hickory, creating 73 jobs and spending $26.5 million on capital investments.

Gusmer makes aids and equipment for the beverage, food and pharmaceutical industries worldwide in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The Hickory plant will be its third and will support production of filtering devices for liquids, including COVID-19 treatments.

The jobs include engineers, mechanics, packagers, production staff, quality control, warehouse supervisors and administrative support.

The average annual salary for all new positions is $44,000. By comparison, Catawba County’s overall average annual wage is $43,290.

The company has been made eligible for up to $300,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.