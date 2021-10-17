Finding marketing balance for e-cigarettes will challenge FDA, Reynolds

The interesting question will be how many of these restrictions will be challenged by manufacturers, and how happy will Reynolds be to be through this labyrinth."

"The FDA is going to be RJR's partner every step of the way," Scheineson said. "I'm not sure whether RJR is going to agree to all this, or they will choose to elbow their way to widen the track."

Intense debate

The ruling lends a level of credibility to FDA oversight over the sector, analysts said.

The FDA has been swept up in a decade of intense debate, highlighted by several dozen scientific studies touting or refuting the public-health role of non-combustible nicotine and tobacco products.

The FDA said it "considered the risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users of tobacco products, and importantly, youth. This included review of available data on the likelihood of use of the product by young people.”

"Under the premarket tobacco application (PMTA) pathway, manufacturers must demonstrate to the agency that, among other things, marketing of the new tobacco product would be appropriate for the protection of the public health."