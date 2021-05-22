Finding return-to-work balance between workers, employers challenges Cooper, legislators

"This will help the unemployed while addressing the growing number of job openings across the state that are not being filled.”

Lambeth said he is getting "significant calls and emails from businesses complaining about the continued unemployment benefits being paid to folks who can work, but find it more economical not to work."

"Local chambers, small business, restaurants, etc., are really concerned as the economy is returning to normal and workers are hard to find."

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she believes that extended UI benefits "have been a deterrent for returning to work."

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said he considers it "as a bad sign for the economy and society when people decide that it’s a better deal for them to live off the government than to earn their own way.”

'Solution seeking a problem'

One legislative solution is the changes made last week to House Bill 128.

The biggest piece is offering a $1,500 bonus as an incentive to unemployed claimants going back to work before June 1.

The bonus would drop to $800 for unemployed claimants returning to work before July 1.