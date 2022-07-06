Finnigan’s Wake building sold for $713,000

The downtown Winston-Salem property that has a revived Finnigan’s Wake as a tenant has been purchased for $713,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 0.09-acre property at 620 N. Trade St. contains a 2,783-square-foot space.

The buyer is listed at 620 Building LLC of Winston-Salem. The sellers are trusts associated with Natalie and Robert Miller of Chattanooga, Tenn.

The restaurant and bar closed in October after 15 years in business as a mainstay in the heart of the Downtown Arts District.

In May, Brian Cole, through his company the Cole Group, bought the Finnegan’s Wake business with plans to reopen it this summer.

Cole has long been involved in downtown and Trade Street in particular. Cole is a partner in Silver Moon Saloon on Trade. Cole Group also is a partner in Hoots Beer Co. and Carlisle’s Pub, and Cole also has an event company, Random Task Management.