Firearm manufacturers' share price surge following latest mass shooting tragedy

Another mass shooting involving an assault rifle in the United States has been followed by another initial surge in the share prices of firearms manufacturers.

This time, the killing Tuesday by an 18-year-old assailant of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, has sent the share prices of Sturm, Ruger & Co. up as much at 9.1% in the past two trading days.

Ruger has 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production plant in Mayodan.

Rivals Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. has risen as much as 6.6% over the same time frame, along with American Outdoor Brands Inc. as much as 16.9%.

Analysts say high-profile shootings, such as in Buffalo, Orlando, Fla., Colorado and Connecticut, tend to push gun sales, either for individuals wanting weapons out of fear of personal safety, or because they worry about potential federal tightening of gun ownership.

The share-price phenomenon involving firearms manufacturers has become particularly acute since the late-2000s.

However, the cause-and-effect of the latest mass shooting has seldom been clearer than since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday — the time when the assailant was reported to have opened fire at the school.

Ruger's share price was at $62.75 at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday — just 75 cents above its 52-week low of $62. By comparison, the 52-week high is $92.49.

By 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Ruger's share price reached a daily high of $63.87.

The share price closed Wednesday at $66.32 and Thursday at $67.32 after reaching $68.47 at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Smith & Wesson's share price at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday was at $13.63 — just 33 cents above its 52-week low of $13.30. By comparison, the 52-week high is $39.61.

By 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Smith & Wesson's share price reached a daily high of $13.94.

The share price closed Wednesday at $14.91 and Thursday at $15.12 after reaching $15.47, also at 10 a.m.

For American Outdoors Brands, its share price was $10.26 at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday — just 13 cents above its 52-week low of $10.13. By comparison, the 52-week high is $36.62.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, American's share price reached a daily high of $10.51

The share price closed Wednesday at $11.16 and Thursday at $11.98 after reaching $12 at 1:30 p.m.

Three analysts surveyed by MSN.com all had "buy" ratings on American and Smith & Wesson as of Thursday, while there were two buys and one hold on Ruger.

Response

Bowman Gray IV, an independent local stock broker, said Thursday he was not surprised by the share price surges.

“It happened after Sandy Hook and Orlando and San Bernardino as well,” Gray said. “Anytime there is even a hint of a possibility that there may be new restrictive legislation, people flock to the gun stores.

“It is a very popular political tactic of fear to convince people that someone is coming to take their guns. It’s also good for gun sales."

Gray said that "in the big picture, nothing will change due to political cowardice."

"As long as money from lobbyists is more valuable to our politicians than the lives of our own citizens, then these tragedies will continue unabated."

John Divine, assistant editor of U.S. News & World Report, addressed in 2017 the share price reaction of investors in a report titled “The Moral Problem with Gun Stocks Rallying After Mass Shootings."

“The sad reality is that the most profitable scenario that’s also realistic for Ruger and American Outdoor shareholders is the current environment,” Divine said.

“Guns that can kill or injure hundreds of Americans in a matter of minutes remain legal, but every now and then there’s an over-hyped yet halfhearted debate about more serious gun control that sparks a short-term surge in sales.”

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the share-price surges are a reflection of how some people tend to respond to tragedies, such as mass shootings, by thinking forward about potential changes.

"The chain-of-events here looks something like this: horrific mass shooting event occurs; expectations for new gun control legislation rise significantly; sparking a big surge in new gun sales, especially among the class of guns that people expect to be sale-restricted by coming legislation," Plath said.

Plath said he "strongly favors a ban on semi-automatic rifle sales to anyone under the age of 25, and increased flagging of anyone, at any age, who displays signs of psychotic, gun-obsessed behavior on social media."

"Of course, this is a violation of our Second Amendment rights, but I’m quite willing to accept said violation if it will do something to get these deadly guns out of the hands of these mentally ill sociopaths, and spare the lives of fourth-graders."

"I’m sure many people (both Republican and Democrat) agree, which is why expectations with respect to future gun control legislation are occurring rapidly in the market today."

