The Firebirds Wood Fired Grill restaurant chain has a new owner in a New York investment firm, according to a news release Monday.

Garnett Station Partners LLC said it has acquired and recapitalized the dining chain. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000 in Charlotte, Firebirds has grown to 56 restaurants across 20 states that include a location at 1215 Creekshire Way in Winston-Salem – its only Triad site.

Garnett Station said its investment will enable Firebirds “to accelerate growth and development.”

The investment firm’s core sectors include consumer and business services, health and wellness, automotive, and food and beverage.