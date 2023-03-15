Carrie Tolstedt, a fired top Wells Fargo & Co. executive heavily involved in the 2016 fraudulent customer account scandal, has paid a $17.5 million fine ordered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The regulator said Wednesday it issued a prohibition order against Tolstedt, the former head of Wells Fargo's Community Bank unit.

Tolstedt was retroactively fired with cause by Wells Fargo shortly after the scandal erupted in September 2016.

The OCC said the settlement, which Tolstedt paid to the U.S. Treasury, resolves the administrative enforcement action that began with a notice of charges filed on Jan. 23, 2020.

At that time, the OCC assessed a $25 million fine to Tolstedt, which she disputed. In the settlement, Tolstedt does not admit or deny the OCC allegations.

According to the notice, Tolstedt "was significantly responsible for the systemic sales practices misconduct at the bank."

"The notice further alleged that the bank’s business model imposed unreasonable sales goals on its employees, along with unreasonable pressure to meet such goals."

The bank acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.

Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank told the Charlotte Observer it could not rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.

"When you consider the calculus of just how much Tolstedt earned at Wells Fargo for all her transgressions, and all of the pain, hardship and financial loss she inflicted on the bank’s customers, employees and shareholders, a $17 million fine is simply a drop in the bucket," said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.

"On balance, a much larger fine here would be a much more just and satisfactory conclusion to this sad story at Wells Fargo."

Other fines

Former Wells Fargo chairman and chief executive John Stumpf also was fined $17.5 million for his role in the scandal. Stumpf agreed in January 2020 to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.

Other former Wells Fargo executives fined in January 2020 were: Hope Hardison, former chief administrative officer and human resources director, $2.25 million; and Michael Loughlin, chief risk officer, $1.25 million.

In February 2020, the bank agreed to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division.

The investigation period covers from 2002 until the scandal on customer-account practices erupted publicly in September 2016. At that time, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a combined $185 million in fines to resolve regulatory complaints.

The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.

Cross-selling practices

The SEC noted that the bank’s cross-selling practices with customers were at the heart of the scandal.

“Wells Fargo publicly touted to investors the success of its Community Bank’s 'cross-sell' strategy — selling additional financial products to its existing customers — which it characterized as a key component of its financial success,” the SEC said.

The Community Bank also pressured customers to buy products they did not need and would not use.

“The Community Bank’s business model was highly profitable because it resulted in a greater number of legitimate sales than would have been possible without the unreasonable sales goals and sales pressure," the OCC said in its complaint.

The SEC said Community Bank management "intimidated and badgered employees to meet unattainable sales goals year after year, including by monitoring employees daily or hourly and reporting their sales performance to their managers, subjecting employees to hazing-like abuse, and threatening to terminate and actually terminating employees for failure to meet the goals."

"The Community Bank’s business model and the senior leaders of the bank presented a stark dilemma to employees every day for 14 years: they could engage in sales practices misconduct — much of which was illegal — to meet their goals, or they could struggle to meet their goals and face adverse consequences, including losing their jobs."

The bank fired as many as 5,300 of those lower-level employees over five years.