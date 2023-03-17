Carrie Tolstedt, who played a lead role in the Wells Fargo & Co. fraudulent customer account scandal, is the first former or fired executive heading to federal prison over the events.

Tolstedt, 63, and the former head of Wells Fargo’s Community Bank unit, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of obstruction of a bank examination, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Tolstedt was retroactively fired with cause by Wells Fargo shortly after the scandal erupted in September 2016.

The plea agreement carries a 16-month federal prison sentence. The statutory maximum sentence for obstruction of a bank examination is five years. Both parties are requesting the U.S. District Court to set a hearing for April 7.

“The Justice system and regulators rely on corporations and their executives to fully cooperate during investigations into potential wrongdoing," acting U.S. attorney Joseph McNally said in a statement.

"But, in this case, Ms. Tolstedt took steps to cover up misconduct at Wells Fargo.

“Obstructing an investigation compromises the mission of those seeking the truth, and we will hold accountable any individual who attempts to conceal wrongdoing.”

Separately on Wednesday, Tolstedt paid a $17.5 million fine ordered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The regulator issued a prohibition order against Tolstedt.

Background

Tolstedt served about nine years as Wells Fargo's head of the Community Bank, which operated the bank's consumer and small business retail banking business.

Wells Fargo has admitted that from 2002 to 2016, excessive sales goals led Community Bank employees to open millions of accounts and other financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.

In the process, Wells Fargo collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which it was not entitled, harmed customers’ credit ratings, and unlawfully misused customers’ sensitive personal information.

Examples of fraudulent accounts included: using existing customers’ identities — without their consent — to open accounts; forging customer signatures to open accounts without authorization; creating PINs to activate unauthorized debit cards; and moving money from millions of customer accounts to unauthorized accounts.

Other examples included: opening credit cards and bill pay products without authorization; altering customers’ contact information to prevent customers from learning of unauthorized accounts and to prevent Wells Fargo employees from reaching customers to conduct customer satisfaction surveys; and encouraging customers to open accounts they neither wanted nor needed.

Wells Fargo acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.

Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank told the Charlotte Observer it could not rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.

According to the plea agreement, Tolstedt acknowledged that she knew of those fraudulent practices in 2004, including that some retail employees had been fired over those tactics.

Yet, internal investigations within the Community Bank "flagged only a small portion of the potentially problematic activity for investigation," according to Justice officials.

"As of July 2014, only the most egregious 0.1% to .05% of employees engaging in activity considered a 'red flag' for sales practices misconduct were investigated — with the remaining 99.95% to 99.99% percent left unexamined under this process.

In May 2015, Tolstedt participated in the preparation of a memorandum that the OCC would receive in connection with its examination of sales practice issues at Wells Fargo.

"To minimize the scope of the sales practices misconduct within the Community Bank, Tolstedt corruptly obstructed the OCC’s examination by failing to disclose statistics on the number of employees who were terminated or resigned pending investigation for sales practices misconduct," Justice said.

"She also failed to disclose that the Community Bank proactively investigated only a very small percentage of employees who engaged in activity flagged as potential sales practices misconduct."

According to the OCC notice, Tolstedt “was significantly responsible for the systemic sales practices misconduct at the bank.”

“The notice further alleged that the bank’s business model imposed unreasonable sales goals on its employees, along with unreasonable pressure to meet such goals.”

In February 2020, the bank agreed to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division.

The investigation period covers from 2002 until the scandal on customer-account practices erupted publicly in September 2016. At that time, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a combined $185 million in fines to resolve regulatory complaints.

The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.

Cross-selling practices

The SEC noted that the bank’s cross-selling practices with customers were at the heart of the scandal.

“Wells Fargo publicly touted to investors the success of its Community Bank’s ‘cross-sell’ strategy — selling additional financial products to its existing customers — which it characterized as a key component of its financial success,” the SEC said.

The Community Bank also pressured customers to buy products they did not need and would not use.

“The Community Bank’s business model was highly profitable because it resulted in a greater number of legitimate sales than would have been possible without the unreasonable sales goals and sales pressure,” the OCC said in its complaint.

The SEC said Community Bank management “intimidated and badgered employees to meet unattainable sales goals year after year, including by monitoring employees daily or hourly and reporting their sales performance to their managers, subjecting employees to hazing-like abuse, and threatening to terminate and actually terminating employees for failure to meet the goals.”

“The Community Bank’s business model and the senior leaders of the bank presented a stark dilemma to employees every day for 14 years: they could engage in sales practices misconduct — much of which was illegal — to meet their goals, or they could struggle to meet their goals and face adverse consequences, including losing their jobs.”

The bank fired as many as 5,300 of those lower-level employees over five years.