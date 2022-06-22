First Bancorp aims to double SC presence with $181 million purchase of GrandSouth

First Bancorp plans to more than double in branch presence in South Carolina through a $181.1 million all-stock offer for GrandSouth Bancorp announced Tuesday.

The deal, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, is slated to close in late 2022 or early 2023.

First Bancorp, a regional bank based in Southern Pines, would gain $1.3 billion in total assets and eight branches from the Greenville, S.C. bank, that also includes its first presence in Charleston and Columbia.

Upon completion of the purchase, First Bancorp would have more than $12 billion in total assets.

Other S.C. branches would be Anderson, Fountain Inn, Greer and Orangeburg.

Currently, First Bancorp has seven of its 110 branches in South Carolina, including two in Florence.

"Our cultures are very similar and we are excited to bring our teams together," First Bank president and chief executive Mike Mayer said in a statement.

First Bancorp has 15 Triad branches: four in Winston-Salem; three in Greensboro; three in High Point; and one each in Archdale, Asheboro, Burlington, Mayodan and Thomasville.

First Bancorp didn't too long to resume its acquisition strategy after completing in October its $314.3 million, all-stock deal for Select Bancorp Inc. of Dunn.

Before Select, First Bancorp had not bought a bank since its 2017 deals for Carolina Bank of Greensboro at $93 million and Asheville Savings Bank at $175 million.

First Bancorp has made eight bank purchases in its history, all since August 1994.

