First Bancorp board approves dividend, share buybacks
The board of directors for First Bancorp declared Monday a cash dividend on its common stock of 22 cents per share. The dividend represents a 2-cent increase.

The dividend is payable April 25 to shareholders registered as of March 31.

The board also authorized a share-repurchase program allowing the bank to spend up to $40 million. The initial expiration is set for Dec. 31. It replaces and supersedes the prior share-repurchase program put in place in 2021.

