First Bancorp board declares 20-cent dividend
The board of directors of First Bancorp declared Monday a cash dividend of 20 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is up 2 cents a share.

The dividend is payable April 25 to shareholders registered as of March 31.

The Southern Pines super-community bank has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.

