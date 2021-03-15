First Bancorp board declares 20-cent dividend

The board of directors of First Bancorp declared Monday a cash dividend of 20 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is up 2 cents a share.
The dividend is payable April 25 to shareholders registered as of March 31.
The Southern Pines super-community bank has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.
Richard Craver
