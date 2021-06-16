First Bancorp board declares 20-cent dividend

The board of directors of First Bancorp declared Tuesday a cash dividend of 20 cents on its common stock.
The dividend is payable July 25 to shareholders registered as of June 30. The dividend is up 3 cents compared with a year ago.
Richard Craver
