First Bancorp board declares 20-cent dividend
First Bancorp board declares 20-cent dividend

The board of directors of First Bancorp declared Tuesday a cash dividend of 20 cents on its common stock.

The dividend is payable July 25 to shareholders registered as of June 30. The dividend is up 3 cents compared with a year ago.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

