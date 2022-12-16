 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Bancorp board declares 22-cent dividend

The board of directors for First Bancorp declared Friday a 22-cent cash dividend on its common stock.

The dividend is 2 cents higher than was paid a year ago.

The dividend is payable Jan. 25 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 31.

Southern Pines-based First Bancorp has 110 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford County and 17 overall in the Triad.

