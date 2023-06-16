The board of directors of First Bancorp declared Friday a cash dividend on its common stock of 22 cents per share.
The dividend is payable July 25 to shareholders registered as of June 30.
First Bancorp has 118 branches, including four in Forsyth, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.
Richard Craver
