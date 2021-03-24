 Skip to main content
First Bancorp CEO receives modest bump in 2020 compensation
The chief executive of First Bancorp, Richard Moore, received a 2.1% increase in salary and 29.6% jump in incentive pay in fiscal 2020, the bank reported Wednesday.

Moore was paid $408,654 in salary and $141,840 in incentive pay to $109,440.

The bank provided Moore with stock awards valued at $541,840 on the date they were awarded, as well as $27,576 in all other compensation.

Total compensation for Moore was $1.12 million, up 6.4%.

First Bancorp reported that the CEO pay ratio for Moore is $21.50-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $52,169.

First Bancorp has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with four and 15 branches, respectively.

The bank completed a two-prong expansion into the Triad in March 2017 by closing its $93 million deal for Carolina Bank Holdings Inc.

Michael Mayer, the bank’s president, received a 2.6% boost in salary to $558,654, a 34.7% jump in incentive pay to $158,510, and total compensation of $1.32 million, up 2.2$%.

Eric Credle, its chief financial officer, received a 0.5% raise in salary to $367,500, a 22.4% increase in incentive pay to $67,400, and total compensation of $725,239, up 3.1%.

The bank will hold a limited-attendance 2020 shareholder meeting on May 6 in Southern Pines. There is no shareholder proposal on the agenda.

