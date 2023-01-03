First Bancorp completes $181M deal for S.C. bank

First Bancorp said Tuesday it has completed its $181.1 million all-stock purchase of GrandSouth Bancorp, which more than doubles its branch presence in South Carolina.

First Bancorp has expanded its super-regional status to about $12 billion in total assets and 118 branches when adding the $1.3 billion in assets and eight branches from GrandSouth.

First Bancorp plans to convert the GrandSouth branches to its brand as part of systems integration initiative set to be completed in March.

GrandSouth shareholders will receive 0.91 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of GrandSouth common and preferred stock they own.

First Bancorp, a regional bank based in Southern Pines, gains its first presence in Charleston and Columbia, along with branches in Anderson, Fountain Inn, Greer and Orangeburg. It now has 15 branches in South Carolina.

Analyst Chris Marinac of Janney Montgomery Scott has said the offer represents “fair value” to GrandSouth shareholders, who would own a 13% stake in First Bancorp upon closing of the deal.

“The transaction adds key market share in South Carolina to the First Bancorp footprint and should lead to enhanced revenue growth in 2023 and 2024.”

First Bancorp has 15 Triad branches: four in Winston-Salem; three in Greensboro; three in High Point; and one each in Archdale, Asheboro, Burlington, Mayodan and Thomasville.

First Bancorp has made nine bank purchases in its history, all since August 1994.

In October 2021, First Bancorp completed its $314.3 million, all-stock purchase of Select Bancorp Inc. of Dunn.

First Bancorp gained $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.