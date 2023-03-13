First Bancorp said Monday it has completed the conversion of the eight GrandSouth Bank branches in South Carolina into its system.

First Bancorp has added two branches in Greenville, S.C., as well as a branch each in Anderson, Charleston, Columbia, Fountain Inn, Greer and Orangeburg. It now has 15 branches in S.C.

First Bancorp, a regional bank based in Southern Pines, closed its $181.1 million all-stock purchase of GrandSouth Bancorp on Jan. 3.

First Bancorp has expanded its super-regional status to about $12 billion in total assets and 118 branches when adding the $1.3 billion in assets and eight branches from GrandSouth.