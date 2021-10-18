First Bancorp completes Select purchase

First Bancorp said Monday it has completed its $314.3 million, all-stock purchase of Select Bancorp Inc.
The branch conversions to First Bank were done Sunday. Select is based in Dunn.
First Bancorp, based in Southern Pines, gained $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.
The purchase lifts First Bancorp to more than $9.6 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.
First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.
