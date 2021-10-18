First Bancorp completes Select purchase

First Bancorp said Monday it has completed its $314.3 million, all-stock purchase of Select Bancorp Inc.

The branch conversions to First Bank were done Sunday. Select is based in Dunn.

First Bancorp, based in Southern Pines, gained $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

The purchase lifts First Bancorp to more than $9.6 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.

First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.