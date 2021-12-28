First Bancorp discloses salaries for executives

First Bancorp, based in Southern Pines, disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday compensation agreements with two recently named management executives.

The bank named Adam Currie as chief banking officer on Oct. 7, and Elizabeth Bostian as general counsel and chief financial officer on Nov. 12.

Currie will be paid an annual salary of at least $375,000, while Bostian will be paid at least $340,000.

The executives “will also be entitled to participate in all of the employer’s annual incentive plans, long-term incentive plans, and savings, pension and retirement plans and practices,” the bank said.

The super-community bank has four Winston-Salem branches and 18 overall in the Triad.

