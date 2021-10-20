First Bancorp expands board of directors membership

First Bancorp said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it has added two Select Bancorp Inc. representatives to its board of directors.

First Bancorp completed Monday its $314.3 million, all-stock purchase of Select of Dunn.

First Bancorp, based in Southern Pines, gained $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

As part of the purchase, First Bancorp agreed to the two Select appointees, who are John McCauley and Carlie McLamb. The bank has expanded the board to 15 members as a result.

The purchase lifts First Bancorp to more than $9.6 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.

First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

