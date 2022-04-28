First Bancorp gains loan revenue benefit from Select deal in first quarter

First Bancorp gained the first tangible revenue fruits from its recent purchase of Select Bancorp in posting Wednesday a 20.5% jump in first-quarter net income to just under $34 million.

The $314.3 million deal for Select lifted First Bancorp to $10.56 billion in total assets as of March 31.

Altogether, First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

First-quarter diluted earnings were 95 cents per share, compared with 30 cents in the fourth quarter and 99 cents from a year ago.

The bank did not disclose adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter.

The average earnings forecast was 96 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

“Our team produced strong results in nearly all areas of the bank as we completed the integration of Select into our core systems during the first quarter,” Richard Moore, the bank’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Core performance metrics continues to be strong, and despite an uncertain economic landscape, we remain optimistic that we will continue to benefit from our increased balance sheet as the year continues.”

First Bancorp’s first-quarter report was affected significantly by three core factors and integration expenses related to the Select acquisition.

The bank reported $3.48 million in integration expenses, compared with $16.1 million in the fourth quarter.

First Bancorp reported adding $2 million to its loan-loss provision, compared with $11 million in the fourth quarter and no change a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

When excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $74.9 million, down 1.7% from the fourth quarter and 35.6% from a year ago.

Fee revenue was $19.2 million, down 6.9% from a year ago.

The bank had a 75.3% drop in mortgage loan fees to $1.12 million, as higher rates deterred more would-be homeowners.

There was a 26.3% increase in other service charges, commissions and fees to $6.97 million, along with a 29.6% jump in service charges on deposit accounts of $3.54 million.

First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.

For the first quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $780,000, compared with $2.76 million a year ago. It also had gains of $3.26 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from $2.33 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets also reflected the Select purchase.

They were at $48.9 million as of March 31, compared with at $52.6 million on Dec. 31 and just under $50 million on March 31, 2021.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.