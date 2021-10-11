First Bancorp gains regulatory approvals for Select deal

First Bancorp said Monday it has received all federal regulatory approvals of its $314.3 million, all-stock deal for Select Bancorp Inc.

The banks expect to close the transaction Friday and the branch conversions to First Bank on Sunday. Select is based in Dunn.

First Bancorp, based in Southern Pines, would gain $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

The purchase would lift First Bancorp to more than $9.6 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share. First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

First Bancorp said separately Friday that Eric Credle will retire as chief financial officer on Nov. 12 and be succeeded by Elizabeth Bostian. Bostian also will serve as general counsel.

The bank also said Adam Currie would become chief banking officer of subsidiary First Bank. The bank also is consolidating its business into three organizational lines; commercial banking’ community banking; and retail banking.

