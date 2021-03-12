First Bancorp launches social responsibility effort

First Bancorp will launch March 19 a corporate social responsibility program titled “The Power of Good.”

A sharp uptick in fee income for First Bancorp, particularly mortgage fees and its Small Business Administration programs, led to a 13.2% jump in fourth-quarter net income.

The Southern Pines super-community bank has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.

The program will feature all First Bancorp and First Bank employees being given $20 to perform good deeds for unsuspecting strangers at any time through March 26.

With every deed done, associates will leave behind a small card encouraging the recipient to continue the chain of good and to go to www.localgooddeeds.com to share what they did to pay it forward.

The second initiative establishes employee donation matching. Each quarter, starting in April, a nonprofit will be selected for all employees to support, and the bank will match up to $10,000 in donations.

For the second quarter, employees are encouraged to pick a food bank that serves their area, and the bank will match: money donations dollar for dollar; food donation dollars to pounds; and volunteer time at $10 per hour.

