First Bancorp plans eastern N.C. expansion with $314M deal for Select Bancorp

First Bancorp is expanding its presence in eastern and southeastern North Carolina through a $314.3 million, all-stock deal for Select Bancorp Inc. that was announced Tuesday.

The banks expected to close the transaction in the fourth quarter. Select is based in Dunn.

First Bancorp, based in Southern Pines, would gain $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

The purchase would lift First Bancorp to more than $9.6 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.

However, since First Bancorp also has a Burlington branch on South Church Street, it is likely one of those branches will be closed.

Select shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp's common stock for each share of Select common stock. Select would gain two seats on First Bancorp's board of directors.

It is First Bancorp's first bank purchase since its 2017 deals for Carolina Bank of Greensboro at $93 million and Asheville Savings Bank at $175 million.