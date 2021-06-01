First Bancorp plans eastern N.C. expansion with $314M deal for Select Bancorp

First Bancorp is expanding its presence in eastern and southeastern North Carolina through a $314.3 million, all-stock deal for Select Bancorp Inc. that was announced Tuesday.
The banks expected to close the transaction in the fourth quarter. Select is based in Dunn.
First Bancorp, based in Southern Pines, would gain $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.
The purchase would lift First Bancorp to more than $9.6 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.
However, since First Bancorp also has a Burlington branch on South Church Street, it is likely one of those branches will be closed.
Select shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp's common stock for each share of Select common stock. Select would gain two seats on First Bancorp's board of directors.
It is First Bancorp's first bank purchase since its 2017 deals for Carolina Bank of Greensboro at $93 million and Asheville Savings Bank at $175 million.
First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.
Select also has three loan-production offices.
"Select Bank is a high-quality institution with a long-standing history of service and strong community banking relationships," Richard Moore, First Bancorp's chief executive, said in a statement.
First Bancorp also said in the joint news release that "this transaction represents an opportunity to further cement First Bank's position as the preeminent community bank in North Carolina in a way that is attractive for all stakeholders involved."
It also extends First Bancorp's reach into South Carolina and Virginia.
First Bancorp said in an investor presentation that it projects having $20 million in one-time, after-tax restructuring charges.
