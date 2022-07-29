First Bancorp rides eastern NC expansion to higher second-quarter profit

First Bancorp continued to benefit from its recent purchase of Select Bancorp in posting Wednesday a 7.7% jump in second-quarter net income to $36.6 million.

The $314.3 million deal for Select lifted First Bancorp to $10.57 billion in total assets as of June 30.

Altogether, Southern Pines-based First Bancorp has 110 branches, including four in Forsyth, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

Second-quarter diluted earnings were $1.03 per share, unchanged from a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 98 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First Bancorp reported that it made no changes to its loan-loss provision after adding $3.5 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

First Bancorp had loan revenue of $80.4 million, up 31.6% from a year ago.

"Loan growth exceeded our expectations, and we have continued to maintain strong asset quality and are focused on credit discipline," Richard Moore, chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Fee revenue was $17.3 million, down 19.2% from a year ago.

The bank had an 80% drop in mortgage loan fees to $454,000, as higher rates deterred more would-be homeowners.

There was a 21.3% increase in other service charges, commissions and fees to $7.88 million, along with a 31% jump in service charges on deposit accounts of $3.7 million.

First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.

For the second quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $704,000, compared with $2.19 million a year ago. It also had gains of $841,000 on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from just under $3 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets also reflected the Select purchase.

They were at $41.1 million as of June 30, compared with at $48.9 million on March 30 and $41.8 million on June 30, 2021.

On June 22, First Bancorp announced plans to more than double its branch presence in South Carolina through a $181.1 million all-stock offer for GrandSouth Bancorp. The deal, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, is slated to close in late 2022 or early 2023.

First Bancorp would gain $1.3 billion in total assets and eight branches from the Greenville, S.C. bank. It would also gain its first presence in Charleston and Columbia. Other S.C. branches would be in Anderson, Fountain Inn, Greer and Orangeburg.