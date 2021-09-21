First Bancorp shareholders approve Select Bancorp purchase

A large majority of First Bancorp shareholders have approved a $314.3 million, all-stock deal for Select Bancorp Inc.

The banks announced the purchase on June 1. They expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter. Select is based in Dunn.

First Bancorp, based in Southern Pines, would gain $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

The purchase would lift First Bancorp to more than $9.6 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.

Select would gain two seats on First Bancorp’s board of directors and its shareholders will have a 20% ownership stake in the combined bank.

It is First Bancorp’s first bank purchase since its 2017 deals for Carolina Bank of Greensboro at $93 million and Asheville Savings Bank at $175 million.

First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

