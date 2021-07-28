First Bancorp surges to 79% profit gain as more customers remain current on loans

The ability of First Bancorp's customer base to remain current on major loans played a prominent role in the bank reporting Tuesday a 79.1% surge in second-quarter net income.
The Southern Pines super-community bank reported net income of $29.3 million, up from $28.2 million in the first quarter and from $16.3 million a year ago.
The bank, similar to most national, regional and super-community banks, benefited from changes to its loan-loss provision.
There was no addition to the provision during the second consecutive quarter, compared with adding $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Diluted earnings were $1.03 a share, up from 56 cents from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 86 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
First Bancorp, with assets of $8.2 billion on June 30, has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.
"We achieved a high level of profitability with good balance sheet growth and capital levels remain strong,” Richard Moore, the bank’s chief executive, said in a statement.
When excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $58.7 million, up 11.7% from a year ago
Fee revenue dropped 18.4% to $21.4 million, in large part because the bank had an $8 million securities gain in the second quarter of 2020 and no gain in the second quarter of 2021.
Other service charges, commissions and fees were at $6.5 million, compared with $4.6 million a year ago.
First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.
For the second quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $2.2 million, compared with $3.7 million a year ago. It also had gains of just under $3 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from just under $2 million a year ago.
Nonperforming assets were at $41.8 million on June 30, compared with just under $50 million on March 31 and $47.8 million on June 30, 2020.
First Bancorp is expanding its presence in eastern and southeastern North Carolina through a $314.3 million, all-stock deal for Select Bancorp Inc. that was announced June 1.
The banks expected to close the transaction in the fourth quarter. Select is based in Dunn.
First Bancorp would gain $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.
The purchase would lift First Bancorp to more than $9.6 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.
