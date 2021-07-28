First Bancorp surges to 79% profit gain as more customers remain current on loans

"We achieved a high level of profitability with good balance sheet growth and capital levels remain strong,” Richard Moore, the bank’s chief executive, said in a statement.

When excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $58.7 million, up 11.7% from a year ago

Fee revenue dropped 18.4% to $21.4 million, in large part because the bank had an $8 million securities gain in the second quarter of 2020 and no gain in the second quarter of 2021.

Other service charges, commissions and fees were at $6.5 million, compared with $4.6 million a year ago.

First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.

For the second quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $2.2 million, compared with $3.7 million a year ago. It also had gains of just under $3 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from just under $2 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets were at $41.8 million on June 30, compared with just under $50 million on March 31 and $47.8 million on June 30, 2020.