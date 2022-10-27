First Bancorp third-quarter profit surges with Select revenue boost

The recent purchase of Select Bancorp by First Bancorp contributed to another surge in net income, this time reporting Wednesday a 37.3% jump for the third quarter to $37.9 million.

The $314.3 million deal for Select lifted First Bancorp to $10.5 billion in total assets as of Sept. 30.

Altogether, Southern Pines-based First Bancorp has 110 branches, including four in Forsyth, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

Third-quarter net income was up 5% from $36.1 million in the second quarter.

Third-quarter diluted earnings were $1.06 per share, up 3 cents from the second quarter and up nine cents from a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 82 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

“First Bank had another very solid quarter with increased core earnings. We had strong loan growth, our net interest margin expanded, and we continue to control expenses," Richard Moore, chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

First Bancorp recorded the net-income gain even though it added $5.1 million to its loan-loss provision after the provision was unchanged in the second quarter and it had a $1.4 million recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

First Bancorp had loan revenue of $88.3 million, up 9.7% from the second quarter and up 45% from a year ago.

Fee revenue was $16.9 million, down 2% from the second quarter, but up 2.4% from a year ago.

The bank had an 82.1% year-over-year drop in mortgage loan fees to $376,000, as higher rates deterred more would-be homeowners.

There was a 2.3% decrease in other service charges, commissions and fees to $6.31 million, along with a 29.8% jump in service charges on deposit accounts of $4.17 million.

First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.

For the third quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $479,000, compared with $1.13 million a year ago. It also had gains of $479,000 on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared with $1.65 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets were at $40.7 million as of Sept. 30, compared with at $41.1 million on June 30 and $40.7 million on Sept. 30, 2021.

On June 22, First Bancorp announced plans to more than double its branch presence in South Carolina through a $181.1 million all-stock offer for GrandSouth Bancorp

Moore said the deal, which has gained all required regulatory and shareholder approval, is slated to close in January with system and branch integrations completed in March.

First Bancorp would gain $1.3 billion in total assets and eight branches from the Greenville, S.C. bank. It would also gain its first presence in Charleston and Columbia. Other S.C. branches would be in Anderson, Fountain Inn, Greer and Orangeburg.