The chief executive of First Bancorp, Richard Moore, received a 2.7% decline in 2022 total compensation to $1.45 million after not receiving a bonus, the bank reported Friday.

Moore was paid $519,231 in base salary, up 11.3%, and $195,600 in incentive pay, down 1.9%.

The bank provided Moore with stock awards valued at $670,600 on the date they were awarded, as well as $61,787 in all other compensation that included: $41,651 in dividend payments on restricted stock; $18,300 from the bank's deferred contribution plan; and $1,836 in company-paid life insurance premiums.

First Bancorp reported the CEO pay ratio for Moore is $28.66-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $50,491.

For the full year, net income was $146.9 million, up 53.6% from a year ago, primarily boosted by its acquisition of Select Bancorp.

The bank has 110 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad. First Bancorp had $10.6 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31.

As has been the custom the past four fiscal years, bank president Michael Mayer has been paid a higher base salary than Moore.

Meyer received a 15.7% boost in base salary to $713,462, a 53.2% jump in incentive pay to $350,719 and total compensation of $2.09 million, up 27%.

Elizabeth Bostian, chief financial officer, received a 70.2% raise in base salary to $340,000, a 28.2% increase in incentive pay to $72,563, and total compensation of $606,502, down 30.4%.

Gregory Currie, chief banking officer, received a 6.3% raise in base salary to $375,000, a near tripling in incentive pay to $161,250, and total compensation of $849,155, down 24.8%.

Both Bostian and Currie became top-five executives in 2021.

The bank will hold its 2022 shareholder meeting on May 4 at its main office in Southern Pines. There is no shareholder proposal on the agenda.