First Bancorp top executives gain major salary, incentive pay hikes in 2021

The chief executive of First Bancorp, Richard Moore, received a 14.1% increase in salary and 40.5% jump in incentive pay in fiscal 2021, the bank reported Thursday.

Moore was paid $466,346 in salary and $199,320 in incentive pay.

The bank provided Moore with stock awards valued at $674,320 on the date they were awarded, as well as $47,262 in all other compensation.

Total compensation for Moore was $1.49 million, up 32.8%.

For fiscal 2021, the bank had a 17.4% increase in net income to $95.6 million.

First Bancorp ended 2021 with $10.5 billion in total assets. The bank has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

First Bancorp reported that the CEO pay ratio for Moore is $21.50-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $52,169.

As has been the custom the past three fiscal years, bank president Michael Mayer was been paid a higher base salary than Moore.