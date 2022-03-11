First Bancorp's top executives gain major boost in salary, incentive pay for 2021

The chief executive of First Bancorp, Richard Moore, received a 14.1% increase in salary and 40.5% jump in incentive pay in fiscal 2021, the bank reported Thursday.

Moore was paid $466,346 in salary and $199,320 in incentive pay.

The bank provided Moore with stock awards valued at $674,320 on the date they were awarded, as well as $47,262 in all other compensation.

Total compensation for Moore was $1.49 million, up 32.8%.

As has been the custom the past three fiscal years, bank president Michael Mayer was been paid a higher base salary than Moore.

Moore received a 10.3% boost in salary to $616,346, a 44.4% jump in incentive pay to $228,938, a $150,000 bonus and total compensation of $1.64 million, up 24.9%.

For fiscal 2021, the bank had a 17.4% increase in net income to $95.6 million.

First Bancorp ended 2021 with $10.5 billion in total assets. The bank has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.