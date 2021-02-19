 Skip to main content
First Bank & Trust opens Mount Airy office
First Bank & Trust Co. said Thursday that its FB&T subsidiary has opened an office in Mount Airy with Travis Wilmoth named as market leader.

The bank, based in Lebanon, Va., also has loan production offices in Boone. It has 23 branches in northeastern Tennessee and Virginia.

Wilmoth is a 19-year banking industry veteran, most recently with BB&T Corp. in the Mount Airy market.

