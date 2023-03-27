First Citizens BancShares Inc. completed Monday the acquisition of $72 billion in assets from the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, as well as its 17 branches, in a deal brokered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The Raleigh bank paid $16.5 billion for the Silicon Valley assets. First Citizens was selected to complete this transaction through a competitive bidding process.

Silicon Valley was closed and taken over by the FDIC on March 10.

The Silicon Valley branches became part of the First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. network on Monday, with Silicon Valley customers being transferred to First Citizens.

"First Citizens has a reputation for financial strength, exceptional customer service and prudent lending that spans 125 years," Frank B. Holding Jr., the bank's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"We have partnered with the FDIC to successfully complete more FDIC-assisted transactions since 2009 than any other bank, and we appreciate the confidence the FDIC has placed in us once again."

As part of the agreement, the FDIC retained $90 billion in Silicon Valley securities and other assets that the department will be in charge of disposing.

The FDIC also received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens' common stock with a potential value of up to $500 million.

The FDIC estimates the cost of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund to be $20 billion. The exact cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership.

First Citizens will not acquire any of the assets, common stock, preferred stock, debt or assume any other obligations of SVB Financial Group, the former holding company of Silicon Valley.

Holding said that acquiring the Silicon Valley branches and assets "leverages our solid foundation to add significant scale, geographic diversity, compelling digital capabilities and — most importantly — meaningful solutions for customers throughout their lifecycle."

"Specifically, we are committed to building on and preserving the strong relationships that legacy SVB's Global Fund Banking business has with private equity and venture capital firms," Holding said. "This transaction also will accelerate our expansion in California and introduce wealth capabilities in the Northeast."

Holding expressed confidence that First Citizens has "ample liquidity and capital in this marketplace."

"We are working with the FDIC and we both agree we have the strength and stability to handle this transaction," he said.

Peter Gwaltney, president and chief executive of the N.C. Bankers Association, said he was not surprised that First Citizens won the bidding for the Silicon Valley assets, loans and deposits.

"First Citizens Bank has an established record of successful acquisitions, including purchases of failed banks in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis," Gwaltney said.

"The bank already has a substantial presence in California, so SVB is not unfamiliar territory.

"This is a smart transaction ... good for the bank and its shareholders."

The Associated Press reported Monday that Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's vice chairman for supervision, will tell a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday that Silicon Valley's management was largely to blame for the bank’s failure.

Barr also said the Federal Reserve will review whether a 2018 law that weakened stricter bank rules also contributed to its collapse.

Barr pointed to the bank’s “concentrated business model,” in which its customers were overwhelmingly venture capital and high-tech firms in Silicon Valley. He also contends the bank failed to manage the risks of its bond holdings.