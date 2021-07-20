First Citizens board declares 47-cent dividend

The board of directors of First Citizens BancShares Inc. declared Monday a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share its Class A and Class B common stock.
The dividend is payable Aug. 16 to shareholders registered as of July 30.
Richard Craver
