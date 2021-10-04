First Citizens-CIT bank deal closing delayed

First Citizens BancShares Inc. said Thursday that the projected closing date has been shifted from Oct. 15 to March 1 for its $2.16 billion megadeal for CIT Group Inc. of New York.

The Federal Reserve has not signed off on the deal, while the Office of the N.C. Commissioner of Banks and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have approved.

The banks said they have been told that their application is at the Board of Governors, which has not provided a timeframe for its decision.

If completed, it would be the largest deal in First Citizens’ 122-year history.

First Citizens shareholders would own 61% of the combined bank, even though CIT had nearly $14 billion more in total assets at $61.7 billion to First Citizens' $47.9 billon. First Citizens, based in Raleigh, would become the nation's 19th largest bank.

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Chris Marinac said Friday “it has been our experience over three decades that one bank regulatory approval is highly unlikely to lead to another peer regulator's denial. We see the Fed's approval as inevitable, albeit on a slower time frame than we expected.”

