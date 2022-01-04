First Citizens completes $2.16B purchase of CIT Group

First Citizens BancShares Inc. said Tuesday that it has completed its $2.16 billion purchase of CIT Group Inc. of New York.

It is the largest deal in First Citizens’ 122-year history.

First Citizens shareholders own 61% of the combined bank, even though CIT had nearly $14 billion more in total assets at $61.7 billion to First Citizens' $47.9 billon.

First Citizens, based in Raleigh, becomes the nation's 19th largest bank with more than 600 branches in 22 states. It also is the nation's largest family controlled bank.

CIT, CIT Bank and OneWest Bank will initially operate as divisions of First Citizens. Over the coming months, a series of conversions to First Citizens’ systems and operations will take place.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.