 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Citizens completes CIT operational conversion

  • 0
FIRST CITIZENS BANK

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. has become the country's 19th largest bank with more than 550 branches in 21 states.

 Charlie Buchanan

First Citizens BancShares Inc. said Monday that it has finished the conversion of the CIT Group Inc. branches and operations.

First Citizens completed in January its $2.16 billion purchase of CIT of New York, the largest deal in First Citizens’ 122-year history.

First Citizens shareholders own 61% of the combined bank, even though CIT had nearly $14 billion more in total assets at $61.7 billion than First Citizens' $47.9 billon.

First Citizens, based in Raleigh, is the nation's 19th largest bank with more than 550 branches in 21 states. It also is the nation's largest family-controlled bank.

First Citizens converted 11 CIT Bank branches in Arizona, California, Florida, Nebraska, Nevada and Texas.

First Citizens completed the transition of CIT’s OneWest Bank division to its operations and systems in July.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask for a raise in a strong job market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert