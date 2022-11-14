First Citizens completes CIT operational conversion

First Citizens BancShares Inc. said Monday that it has finished the conversion of the CIT Group Inc. branches and operations.

First Citizens completed in January its $2.16 billion purchase of CIT of New York, the largest deal in First Citizens’ 122-year history.

First Citizens shareholders own 61% of the combined bank, even though CIT had nearly $14 billion more in total assets at $61.7 billion than First Citizens' $47.9 billon.

First Citizens, based in Raleigh, is the nation's 19th largest bank with more than 550 branches in 21 states. It also is the nation's largest family-controlled bank.

First Citizens converted 11 CIT Bank branches in Arizona, California, Florida, Nebraska, Nevada and Texas.

First Citizens completed the transition of CIT’s OneWest Bank division to its operations and systems in July.