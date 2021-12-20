First Citizens gains final regulatory approval for $2.16B purchase of CIT Group

First Citizens BancShares Inc. said Friday that it has received the final required federal regulatory approval for its $2.16 billion purchase of CIT Group Inc. of New York.

The approval was granted from the Federal Reserve System's board of governors. The deal previously received approvals from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and North Carolina Commissioner of Banks.

Although the banks said in October that closing of the megadeal could take until March 1, they said Friday it is expected "to occur as soon as practicable in early January."

It is the largest deal in First Citizens’ 122-year history. First Citizens shareholders would own 61% of the combined bank, even though CIT had nearly $14 billion more in total assets at $61.7 billion to First Citizens' $47.9 billon.

First Citizens, based in Raleigh, would become the nation's 19th largest bank.

