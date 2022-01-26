First Citizens posts lower fourth-quarter profit, declares dividend

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. reported Wednesday an 11% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $118.6 million.

The bank also had a 0.7% decrease in net income compared with the third quarter. Several national, super-regional and regional banks reported slight profit declines from the third to the fourth quarter.

Diluted earnings were 47 cents, unchanged from the third quarter and a year ago.

For the full year, First Citizens reported a 10.7% increase in net income to $528.9 million.

The bank’s board of directors declared Tuesday a 47-cent quarterly dividend for both its Class A and Class B common stock.

The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 28.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.