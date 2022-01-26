First Citizens posts lower fourth-quarter profit, declares dividend

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. reported Wednesday an 11% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $118.6 million.
The bank also had a 0.7% decrease in net income compared with the third quarter. Several national, super-regional and regional banks reported slight profit declines from the third to the fourth quarter.
Diluted earnings were 47 cents, unchanged from the third quarter and a year ago.
For the full year, First Citizens reported a 10.7% increase in net income to $528.9 million.
The bank’s board of directors declared Tuesday a 47-cent quarterly dividend for both its Class A and Class B common stock.
The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 28.
