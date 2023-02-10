TD Bank Group's proposed megadeal for First Horizon Corp. is going to take until at least late May to complete, the banks said late Thursday.

Toronto-based TD announced plans on Feb. 27, 2022, to spend $13.4 billion to buy First Horizon — at that time the 37th-largest U.S. bank.

The deal was slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

However, on Jan. 19, the banks cited U.S. and Canadian regulatory approval issues in projecting a close in the second quarter. Those include The Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the U.S. Justice Department and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions.

In Thursday's joint news release, the banks said they "mutually agreed to extend" the closing date to May 27.

"TD and First Horizon are fully committed to the merger and continue to make significant progress in planning for the closing and the integration of the companies."

It would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

The banks said in their initial regulatory filing on the megadeal that if the purchase was not closed by Nov. 27, 2022, First Horizon shareholders would receive, at closing, an additional 65 cents per share on an annualized basis from Nov. 27, 2022, through the day immediately prior to the closing.

The banks also said the transaction would terminate, unless otherwise extended, if not completed by Feb. 27, 2023.

The merger agreement would require First Horizon to pay $435.5 million to TD upon termination "under certain circumstances."

Local impact

TD would gain in the megadeal First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Initial analyst reflection on the proposed deal was that it makes sense for TD that already has been slowly creating a presence with 11 branches only in the Asheville, Foothills and Wilmington markets.

In September, TD said it would open two Charlotte branches by summer 2023 and 15 overall by 2025, making it the latest national or super-regional bank to attempt to create a presence there.

Currently, First Horizon has 13 branches in the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord metropolitan statistical area, including two in Charlotte and one each in Cornelius and Matthews.

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, called the proposed deal “a game-changer for other banks across several Southeast and Southwest markets.”

“We find it interesting to consider the large gap between mid-capitalization bank alternatives and the $13 billion price tag for First Horizon.

“TD passed up several other U.S. banks to acquire First Horizon,” which Marinac said could have included the likes of First Citizens Bancshares Inc., F.N.B. Corp., Bank OZK and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Meanwhile, TD would climb the ranks of an increasingly competitive second tier of U.S. super-regional banks that include US Bancorp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Truist.

“First Horizon is a great bank and a terrific strategic fit for TD,” Bharat Masrani, TD’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“It provides TD with immediate presence and scale in highly attractive adjacent markets in the U.S. with significant opportunity for future growth across the Southeast.”

TD said it has no plans to close any First Horizon branches “in connection with the transaction.” The bank already has 156 branches in Florida, 59 in South Carolina and 23 in Virginia of its 1,159 branches companywide.

Opposition

In June, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., requested that the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking the megadeal.

Warren is joined by U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., in a letter asking the agency to investigate a recent Capitol Forum report that alleged customer abuses.

The lawmakers want acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu to release the findings of a 2016-2017 agency investigation that “reportedly detected the bank’s misconduct.”

The lawmakers compared the TD issues with those involving the fraudulent customer-account scandal that has overshadowed Wells Fargo & Co. since the scandal erupted in September 2016.

“As TD Bank seeks approval from your agency to increase their market share and become the sixth-largest bank in the U.S., the OCC should closely examine any ongoing wrongdoing and block any merger until TD Bank is held responsible for its abusive practices,” the lawmakers said.

The TD issues came to light after the OCC conducted an industrywide probe to determine whether any other bank it oversees had fake-account and overdraft-fee abuses similar to Wells Fargo.

According to the lawmakers, the OCC review “reportedly uncovered similar tactics used by TD Bank.”

“These practices included the use of a ‘point system’ that incentivized employees to open as many accounts and push as many customers into overdraft protection as possible, threatening employees with lost bonuses or even firings if goals were not met.”

In a response provided to CNBC, TD said the allegations in the Capitol Forum piece were “unfounded.”

“As part of routine and ongoing monitoring, TD Bank has not identified systemic sales practice issues at any time.”