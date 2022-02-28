First Horizon agrees to be sold to Toronto's TD Bank Group for $13.4 billion; deal would be second largest in U.S. since Great Recession

"It provides TD with immediate presence and scale in highly attractive adjacent markets in the U.S. with significant opportunity for future growth across the Southeast."

First Horizon deals

First Horizon has grown to being the nation's 37th largest bank primarily through acquisitions, the latest one being $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank in July 2020.

First Horizon gained its Triad and Northwest N.C. presence in part through a series of deals that include the $52.5 million sale of Winston-Salem's Southern Community Financial Corp. to Capital Bank Financial Corp. in October 2012, which in turn was sold for $2.2 billion to First Horizon in November 2017.

First Horizon also paid $2.3 billion for a SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia that included nine branches in the Triad and 30 overall. That branch-divestiture transaction was required as part of BB&T gaining federal regulatory approval for the SunTrust purchase.

TD said it has no plans to close any First Horizon branches "in connection with the transaction." The bank already has 156 branches in Florida, 59 in South Carolina and 23 in Virginia of its 1,159 branches companywide.