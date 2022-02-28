First Horizon agrees to be sold to Toronto's TD Bank Group for $13.4 billion; deal would be second largest in U.S. since Great Recession

A serial bank acquirer — First Horizon Corp. — may become the acquired with Toronto-based TD Bank Group offering Monday a $13.4 billion to purchase the 37th-largest U.S. bank.
The deal is slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
It would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.'s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.
The proposed all-cash deal appeared to catch most banking analysts by surprise, even though initial reflection was that it makes sense for a TD that already has been slowly creating a presence with 11 branches only in the Asheville, Foothills and Wilmington markets.
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, called the proposed deal "a game-changer for other banks across several Southeast and Southwest markets."
"We find it interesting to consider the large gap between mid-capitalization bank alternatives and the $13 billion price tag for First Horizon.
"TD passed up several other U.S. banks to acquire First Horizon," which Marinac could have included the likes of First Citizens Bancshares Inc., F.N.B. Corp., Bank OZK and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.
TD would gain First Horizon's 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
TD already is the ninth-largest bank in the U.S. at $423.65 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31.
If TD is approved to buy First Horizon by federal regulators and shareholders, it would gain $88.76 billion in total assets for a total of $501.89 billion.
Overall, TD currently has $1.27 trillion in total assets when including its Canadian holdings.
Competitive second tier
It would add to a more competitive second tier of super-regional banks behind US Bancorp at $556.41 billion, Truist Financial Corp. at $516.78 billion and PNC Financial Service Group at $462.39 billion, according to a Feb. 11 Bankrate.com report.
Each of those banks have made or plan a major acquisition in the past two years, foremost the formation of Truist from BB&T Corp’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019.
TD projects having 1,560 branches in 22 states.
"First Horizon is a great bank and a terrific strategic fit for TD," Bharat Masrani, TD's chief executive, said in a statement.
"It provides TD with immediate presence and scale in highly attractive adjacent markets in the U.S. with significant opportunity for future growth across the Southeast."
First Horizon deals
First Horizon has grown to being the nation's 37th largest bank primarily through acquisitions, the latest one being $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank in July 2020.
First Horizon gained its Triad and Northwest N.C. presence in part through a series of deals that include the $52.5 million sale of Winston-Salem's Southern Community Financial Corp. to Capital Bank Financial Corp. in October 2012, which in turn was sold for $2.2 billion to First Horizon in November 2017.
First Horizon also paid $2.3 billion for a SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia that included nine branches in the Triad and 30 overall. That branch-divestiture transaction was required as part of BB&T gaining federal regulatory approval for the SunTrust purchase.
TD said it has no plans to close any First Horizon branches "in connection with the transaction." The bank already has 156 branches in Florida, 59 in South Carolina and 23 in Virginia of its 1,159 branches companywide.
First Horizon president and chief executive Bryan Jordan would serve as vice chairman of TD Bank Group, as well as join TD's senior executive team and serve as chairman of TD's U.S. board of directors.
"We have built a very strong business at First Horizon, and by joining forces with TD, we will create extraordinary value for our key stakeholders with a shared customer-centric strategy, enhanced scale and a broader product set for our clients. This is a true growth story," Jordan said.
Leo Salom, group head of U.S. retail for TD Bank Group, would run a combined TD-First Horizon entity in the U.S.
TD projects incurring total merger and integration costs of $1.3 billion, primarily in the first two years following close.
If the transaction does not close prior to Nov. 27, 2022, First Horizon shareholders will receive, at closing, an additional 65 cents per share on an annualized basis for the period from November 27, 2022 through the day immediately prior to the closing.
The transaction would terminate, unless otherwise extended, if it does not close by Feb. 27, 2023.
TD has pledged to provide $40 million to a First Horizon foundation.
Potential hurdles
Marinac said First Horizon's "inability to capitalize on selling new products to existing customers ultimately may have triggered its status as a public company."
Analysts expected First Horizon to complete its branch and data-system conversion of IberiaBank over President's Day weekend — the same weekend that Truist successfully completed the same conversion with SunTrust.
"Our sense is that data systems conversion procedures at First Horizon were not successful and did not enable it to sell more products to existing customers.
"In our view, TD has to restart the systems upgrade process and eventually execute for this opportunity.
"In our mind, this leaves First Horizon's customers wide open for competitors," Marinac said. "This is especially true at a time of enormous change in digital banking products and initiatives across the banking industry."
That said, Marinac added "kudos to (First Horizon) management and the board for taking action to secure an alternative cash buyout."
336-727-7376