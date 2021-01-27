 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Horizon board authorizes $500M share repurchase program
0 comments

First Horizon board authorizes $500M share repurchase program

{{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors for First Horizon Corp. said Tuesday it has authorized repurchasing up to $500 million of the company’s common stock.

At Tuesday’s closing share price of $13.80, the bank could repurchase up to 36.2 million shares, or 6.5% of its 554.7 million outstanding shares. The authorization expires on Jan. 31, 2023.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable April 1 to shareholders registered as of March 12.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News