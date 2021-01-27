First Horizon board authorizes $500M share repurchase program

The board of directors for First Horizon Corp. said Tuesday it has authorized repurchasing up to $500 million of the company’s common stock.
At Tuesday’s closing share price of $13.80, the bank could repurchase up to 36.2 million shares, or 6.5% of its 554.7 million outstanding shares. The authorization expires on Jan. 31, 2023.
The board also declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable April 1 to shareholders registered as of March 12.
Richard Craver
