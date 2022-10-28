First Horizon board declared 15-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for First Horizon Corp. has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 15 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Jan. 3 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 16.
The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group. The deal is slated to close in the first quarter.
First Horizon has 12 branches in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Richard Craver
