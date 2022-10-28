 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Horizon board declared 15-cent quarterly dividend

First Horizon Corp.

Toronto-based TD Bank Group announced in February its plans to purchase First Horizon National Corp. for $13.4 billion. The deal is projected to close in the first quarter 2023.

 Photo courtesy of First Tennessee Bank

The board of directors for First Horizon Corp. has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 15 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Jan. 3 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 16.

First Horizon has 12 branches in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

