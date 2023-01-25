First Horizon board declares 15-cent dividend

The board of directors for First Horizon Corp. declared Tuesday a quarterly common stock dividend of 15 cents per share.

The dividend is payable April 3 to shareholders registered as of March 17.

The bank reported in a regulatory filing Wednesday that its board of directors has voted to reduce its membership from 16 to 14 upon the recent resignation of Rajesh Subramaniam and Kenneth Burdick.

The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group.

TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Although the deal initially was slated to close in the first quarter of 2023, the banks cited regulatory approval issues in now projecting a close in the second quarter.