 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Horizon hires local market presidents
0 Comments

First Horizon hires local market presidents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First Horizon Corp. said Thursday it has hired Todd Williams as market president for its Piedmont Triad region and Ben Shoemake as market president for the Greensboro/High Point market.

Williams has more than 20 years of commercial lending and banking experience, including Wachovia, BB&T and Fifth Third. Most recently, Williams served as the Triad market executive for Atlantic Union Bank.

Shoemake was most recently at First Citizens Bank and has more than 20 years of banking experience.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Not being up to speed on your parents' retirement plan could hurt you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News