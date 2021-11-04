First Horizon hires local market presidents

First Horizon Corp. said Thursday it has hired Todd Williams as market president for its Piedmont Triad region and Ben Shoemake as market president for the Greensboro/High Point market.

Williams has more than 20 years of commercial lending and banking experience, including Wachovia, BB&T and Fifth Third. Most recently, Williams served as the Triad market executive for Atlantic Union Bank.

Shoemake was most recently at First Citizens Bank and has more than 20 years of banking experience.

