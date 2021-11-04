First Horizon hires local market presidents

First Horizon Corp. said Thursday it has hired Todd Williams as market president for its Piedmont Triad region and Ben Shoemake as market president for the Greensboro/High Point market.
Williams has more than 20 years of commercial lending and banking experience, including Wachovia, BB&T and Fifth Third. Most recently, Williams served as the Triad market executive for Atlantic Union Bank.
Shoemake was most recently at First Citizens Bank and has more than 20 years of banking experience.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today