First Horizon joins banking peers with lower first-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. reported Wednesday a 17% decline in first-quarter net income to $187 million, the latest super-regional bank affected by a slowdown in consumer demand for loans and fee services.

By comparison, the bank had net income of $219 million in the fourth quarter and $225 million a year ago.

As has been the case for most national, super-regional and regional banks, inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on bank profitability requires taking a quarter-over-quarter comparison, as well as year over year.

Diluted earnings were 34 cents per share, compared with 40 cents both in the fourth quarter and a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were 38 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 37 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

It is the first quarterly reporting period for the Memphis, Tenn., bank since announcing Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group.

The deal, which requires regulatory and shareholder approvals, is slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

It would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

In the meantime, First Horizon took in the first quarter another round of integration expenses related to its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank that was completed in February.

"Our underlying results this quarter reflect the tremendous opportunities and momentum inherent in our higher-growth markets with commercial and industrial loan growth of 4% before the impact of Paycheck Protection Program and mortgage warehouse loans," First Horizon president and chief executive Bryan Jordan said in a statement.

"While higher long-term rates and global uncertainty impacted our countercyclical businesses, our highly asset-sensitive balance sheet is well positioned to benefit from rising short-term rates."

First-quarter roundup

First Horizon followed the pattern of national, super-regional and regional banks with having either a recovery to its loan-loss provision or a limited addition.

First Horizon had a $40 million recovery in the first quarter, compared with an $65 million recovery for the fourth quarter and a $38 million addition a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

The bank’s year-over-year financial comparison reflects the additional loan and fee revenue stream from IberiaBank.

There also was the revenue from the nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall that First Horizon acquired in July 2020. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

Excluding the loan-loss provision, loan revenue was $479 million in the first quarter, down 4% from the fourth quarter and down 6% year over year.

Fee revenue was at $229 million, down 4% from the fourth quarter and down 23% from a year ago.

The largest fee-income source by far was fixed income at $73 million, which was down 11% from the fourth quarter and down 43% from a year ago.

Service charges and fees were at $57 million, up 2% from the fourth quarter and up 8% from a year ago. Brokerage, trust and insurance fees were at $37 million, up 3% from the fourth quarter and 12% from a year ago.

Nonperforming loans were at $332 million on March 31, up from $275 million on Dec. 31, but down $394 million a year ago. The increase reflects loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions.

The bank reported $10 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter, compared with $1 million in the fourth quarter and $8 million a year ago for the same acquisition reasons.

First Horizon had $88.7 billion in assets as of March 31, compared with $89.1 billion on Dec. 31 and $87.5 billion on March 31, 2021.

The bank, as expected, did not conduct any share repurchases given the proposed sale to TD Bank

The bank reported having 7,900 full-time-equivalent employees on March 31, up 137 from the fourth quarter. It had 8,284 employees a year ago.

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, has called the proposed sale to TD Bank “a game-changer for other banks across several Southeast and Southwest markets.”

TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

TD already is the ninth-largest bank in the U.S. at $423.65 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31.

