 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Horizon rides improved loan growth to higher third-quarter profit

  • 0
First Horizon Corp.

Toronto-based TD Bank Group announced in February its plans to purchase First Horizon National Corp. for $13.4 billion.

 Photo courtesy of First Tennessee Bank

First Horizon Corp. reported Tuesday a 14.7% uptick in third-quarter net income to $257 million despite a significant increase in its loan-loss provision.

Diluted earnings were 45 cents per share, compared with 29 cents in the second quarter and 41 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were 44 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 50 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group. The deal is slated to close in the first quarter. First Horizon has 12 branches in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

First Horizon reported adding $60 million to the provision, compared with adding $30 million in the second quarter and an $85 million recovery a year ago. Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the second quarter.

People are also reading…

Excluding the loan-loss provision, loan revenue was $662 million, up 22.1% from the second quarter and up 34.5% year over year. Fee revenue was at $213 million, up 6% from the second quarter and down 13.8% from a year ago.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OPEC Trims Oil Demand Outlook, Cuts Production by 2M B/D

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert