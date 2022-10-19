First Horizon rides improved loan growth to higher third-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. reported Tuesday a 14.7% uptick in third-quarter net income to $257 million despite a significant increase in its loan-loss provision.

Diluted earnings were 45 cents per share, compared with 29 cents in the second quarter and 41 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were 44 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 50 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group. The deal is slated to close in the first quarter. First Horizon has 12 branches in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

First Horizon reported adding $60 million to the provision, compared with adding $30 million in the second quarter and an $85 million recovery a year ago. Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the second quarter.

Excluding the loan-loss provision, loan revenue was $662 million, up 22.1% from the second quarter and up 34.5% year over year. Fee revenue was at $213 million, up 6% from the second quarter and down 13.8% from a year ago.